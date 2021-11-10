Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE RES traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 932,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,043. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 13.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

