Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $127,900.00.

SEMR stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 693,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,634. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

