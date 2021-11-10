Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $98,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SSD traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 119,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,367. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.87. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.61 and a 1 year high of $123.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

