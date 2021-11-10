Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sells 4,085 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ UCTT traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $65.33.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
