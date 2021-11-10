Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sells 4,085 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

