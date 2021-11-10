Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WTS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.89. The company had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.53. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $209.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

