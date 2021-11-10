Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $1,779,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,903,671.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $258.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.11 and a 52 week high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.71.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

