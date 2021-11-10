Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.610-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.460 EPS.

Insperity stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,993. Insperity has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.51.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 12,028 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $1,431,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,886 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.