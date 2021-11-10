Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $324.81

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $324.81 and last traded at $307.68, with a volume of 288017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Cowen increased their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Insulet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

