Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given New C$215.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFCZF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.90.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.28. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.46. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $103.84 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.