Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of INTA stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.59. 207,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,075. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29. Intapp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

