Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee anticipates that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.28.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $138.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 2.03. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,297,514. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

