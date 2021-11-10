Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Inter Parfums has decreased its dividend payment by 54.2% over the last three years. Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,264. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.