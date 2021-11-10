Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given New $113.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

