InterDigital, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $70.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in InterDigital by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in InterDigital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in InterDigital by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in InterDigital by 260.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

