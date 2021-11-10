International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.50.

ICAGY stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

