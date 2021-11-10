International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,243. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 125.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

