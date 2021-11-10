Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

IKTSY stock remained flat at $$69.18 during trading on Friday. 185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.4645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

