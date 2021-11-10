IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for IntriCon in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IntriCon by 35.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in IntriCon in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

