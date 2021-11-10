Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Stake Reduced by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth $90,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 254.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

