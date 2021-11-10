Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Down 3.3%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.82. 1,157,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 959,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 40,410 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 160.3% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 409,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 252,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 117.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 395,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 213,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

