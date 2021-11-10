Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VLT stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

