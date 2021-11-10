Invesco Ltd. Acquires 146,516 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,506,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.38% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $210,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after buying an additional 8,088,088 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.6% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,114,000 after buying an additional 7,206,471 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after buying an additional 6,023,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after buying an additional 5,336,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $89,693,000.

BKLN opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

