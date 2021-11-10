Invesco Ltd. Has $187.85 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $187,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PVH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

