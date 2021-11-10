Invesco Ltd. Has $190.18 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,991 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of CDW worth $190,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,914,166. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $187.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.69. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

