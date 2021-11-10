Invesco Ltd. Has $196.83 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,752,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,019 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $196,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 580,497 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,338,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,102,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,877,000 after acquiring an additional 507,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $83.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CONE. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.