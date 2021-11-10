Invesco Ltd. Purchases 73,855 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,855 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Copart worth $192,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $2,640,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Copart by 48.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Copart by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 52.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $154.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average is $138.08. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

