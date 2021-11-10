Invesco Ltd. Purchases 95,081 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $215,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

SWKS opened at $164.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,116 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.