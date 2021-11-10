Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327,182 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $206,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amcor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amcor by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

