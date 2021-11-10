Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.59 and last traded at $41.59. 243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77.

