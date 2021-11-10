Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA: FRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/9/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.30 ($49.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/3/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €52.40 ($61.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/2/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/2/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/2/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/2/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/2/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/2/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/29/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €55.95 ($65.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/28/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €52.40 ($61.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/21/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/5/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/22/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €55.95 ($65.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/22/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €37.77 ($44.44) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.28.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

