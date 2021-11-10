Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,508 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,821% compared to the typical daily volume of 547 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGK. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% during the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $18,124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

