Investors Purchase High Volume of Juniper Networks Call Options (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 34,464 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 968% compared to the average daily volume of 3,226 call options.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. 4,429,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,617. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after acquiring an additional 280,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 667,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $178,626,000 after acquiring an additional 456,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,273,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $172,648,000 after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

