Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.44.

NVTA opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Invitae has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

