iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 6.3%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 96,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,551,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,587,000 after buying an additional 1,280,647 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,357,000 after buying an additional 933,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,546 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

