Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ironwood reported mixed third-quarter results with earnings beating estimates while revenues missed the same. Its sole drug Linzess has been performing encouragingly on the back of strong demand and expansion in new patient populations and geographic regions. Ironwood is focused on further label expansions of the drug. The partnership with AbbVie is a strong support for Ironwood’s growth. Ironwood’s separation into two companies is increasing operational performance and strategic flexibility. The amendment of agreements related to Linzess rights in China and Japan with its partners should boost margins. Competition in Linzess’ target markets is intensifying. With no pipeline candidate in clinical stage, any setback to Linzess’ commercialization plans or earlier-than-expected generic entry will hurt Ironwood’s prospects.”

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 910,801 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.