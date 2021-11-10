iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Boosted by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,940,000.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.81. 932,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,139,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day moving average of $144.92. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $161.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

