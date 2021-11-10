iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.86 and last traded at $128.87. Approximately 2,343,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,062,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.68.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.62.

