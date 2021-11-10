iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 742.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,326,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 366,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 37,696 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 133,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 89,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405,833 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

