iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Veracity Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.62. 578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,647. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

