iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

USMV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,084,379 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

