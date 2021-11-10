iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,482 shares during the period. Bank of Italy increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 772,712 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

