iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,053. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $204.99 and a one year high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

