iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,823,000 after buying an additional 1,060,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after buying an additional 657,065 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,191,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,998.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after buying an additional 84,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $87.50. 155,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $88.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

