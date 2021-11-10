iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 12-Month High at $144.32

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.32 and last traded at $144.32, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 425.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

