iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,765 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

GOVT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.67. 4,758,180 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.