Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Isoray worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Isoray in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 28.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 107.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Isoray in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Isoray, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

