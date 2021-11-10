iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

STAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE STAR opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. iStar has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iStar will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of iStar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iStar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iStar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iStar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iStar by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 822,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

