Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen downgraded Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

ITMR opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $491.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.72. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

