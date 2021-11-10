Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Anthem by 34.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $2,134,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $208,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Anthem by 261.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 95,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.70.

Anthem stock opened at $430.12 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

