Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $28,000 Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $1,139,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,721 shares of company stock worth $20,281,949 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.10.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

